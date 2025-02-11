New York AG Letitia James Leads Successful Lawsuit to Block Elon Musk’s DOGE from Treasury Data

A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction preventing Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) from accessing sensitive taxpayer records housed within the U.S. Treasury Department. The ruling, handed down on Feb. 8 by U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, follows a lawsuit filed by 19 Democratic attorneys general against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to grant Musk and his team access to Social Security numbers, bank account details, and other private financial data.

The lawsuit, filed in New York City, alleges that Trump’s move violated federal law. In his ruling, Judge Engelmayer, an Obama appointee, ordered anyone with unauthorized access to Treasury records to destroy all copies immediately.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who spearheaded the lawsuit, warned that Musk’s access to such sensitive information posed national security risks and could lead to the illegal freezing of federal funds.

“This unelected group, led by the world’s richest man, is not authorized to have this information,” James stated. “They explicitly sought this access to block payments that millions of Americans rely on for healthcare, childcare, and other essential programs.”

James emphasized that since Musk and DOGE obtained Treasury data, thousands of Americans have feared the security of their personal financial information.

“We knew the Trump administration’s decision was illegal, and now a federal court agrees,” James added. “No one is above the law.”

The lawsuit argues that DOGE’s access to taxpayer data violates federal statutes and the constitutional separation of powers. The case will proceed as Musk and the Trump administration face legal scrutiny over their handling of sensitive financial records.