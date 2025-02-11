PBS Shuts Down Diversity Initiatives Amid Trump’s Executive Orders

The anti-DEI marathon from the White House continues. Following the implications of former President Donald Trump’s executive orders that impacted such initiatives, PBS has decided to close its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office. The closure comes as public broadcasters face potential threats to funding, with concerns that the current administration and Republican lawmakers may revisit previous proposals to cut or eliminate funding for public media outlets like PBS.

Get this: in an internal memo, PBS President Paula Kerger stated that the closure was in response to the executive orders, confirming that two staff members, Cecilia Loving and Gina Leow, will be departing the organization. Despite the closure, Kerger emphasized PBS’s ongoing commitment to serving diverse American communities and maintaining an inclusive environment within the organization.

This seemingly new normal of developments regarding DEI follows increased scrutiny of public media, including an investigation by FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, a Trump appointee. Carr has raised concerns about federal funding for PBS and NPR, and his investigation is seen as part of a larger debate in Congress about the future of taxpayer support for these organizations.

Advertisement

PBS had previously required producers to submit DEI plans as part of their proposals for new content, as part of an effort to promote diversity across its programming. However, this latest move reflects public media’s broader challenges amid shifting political dynamics.