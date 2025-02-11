The Power of Partnership: Unrivaled x Icy Hot

When Unrivaled tipped off its inaugural season on Jan. 17, it ushered in a groundbreaking new era for professional women’s basketball and set a new standard for athlete care and recovery. At the heart of this movement is a powerful partnership with Icy Hot, which has signed on as the league’s Official Recovery Partner in its most extensive sports sponsorship.

Icy Hot’s commitment goes far beyond branding—it is woven into the fabric of Unrivaled’s player experience. From game day to off days, Icy Hot ensures that the league’s top athletes have the tools to perform at their peak and recover efficiently. This collaboration highlights the brand’s dedication to elevating women’s sports and redefining athlete wellness.

One of the standout features of this partnership is the Icy Hot Training Room, a state-of-the-art recovery center located within Unrivaled’s built-out venue. Designed to be an all-in-one hub for player care, the facility provides everything an athlete needs to maintain peak performance throughout the grueling nine-week season. The recovery begins immediately after games and training sessions, allowing players to maximize rest and rehabilitation.

The Icy Hot Training Room is stocked with the brand’s signature pain relief products, including Icy Hot Original No Mess and Icy Hot Pro Massaging Balm, which use contrast therapy—cooling relief followed by a soothing warmth—to aid recovery. But the benefits don’t stop there. Players can access hot and cold tubs for muscle therapy, on-site self-care options such as facials and a glam room, and even nanny services to support players balancing motherhood with professional basketball. Off-day staff and immediate support ensure that athletes are cared for at all times, reinforcing Unrivaled’s mission of putting players first.

Beyond the training room, Icy Hot is fully integrated into Unrivaled’s day-to-day operations. The partnership extends across the league’s training facilities, where players can access Icy Hot products during practices, shootarounds, and off-court conditioning sessions. With an expansive gym, athletes can train at an elite level while knowing their recovery is prioritized.

The Unrivaled League bridges the WNBA season, allowing players not to travel overseas and remain close to family and home. But The W tips off in May, providing just over a month of rest between seasons.

Arike Ogunbowale, of Unrivaled’s Vinyl Basketball Club and the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, spoke about Icy Hot’s role in maintaining her body’s condition.

“I’m definitely going to take all the Icy Hot they provide here,” Ogunbowale said. “There is some everywhere, to the point where I grab items to have a good set up for when I return to Dallas.

“My routine here, sauna, ice bath, and Icy Hot, is what I will take into the WNBA season.”

This dedication to recovery extends to Unrivaled’s co-founder and star forward, Napheesa Collier, who serves as an official brand ambassador for Icy Hot. Through this collaboration, Icy Hot will produce exclusive content featuring Collier and other Unrivaled athletes, showcasing their comeback stories, training regimens, and in-game highlights. These narratives will offer fans a deeper look into the sacrifices and dedication required to compete at the highest level, further bridging the gap between players and their supporters.

Collier details that the league has allowed her to remain in excellent shape and focus on skill development. She also noted how she has Icy Hot items stashed away.

“Icy Hot contributes to the growth of these women as basketball players,” Collier said. “You have the space and tools to practice and hone your skills. I think you’ll see that carry over to the WNBA season. I’m interested to see the data on how well people start compared to other years.”

Professional women’s sports have fought for the same investment, infrastructure, and care as their male counterparts for years. The partnership between Unrivaled and Icy Hot is a testament to how far the industry has come—and how much further it can go. By prioritizing recovery and athlete well-being, Icy Hot is helping redefine the standard of care in women’s basketball, ensuring that players have every resource necessary to succeed.

As the Unrivaled season unfolds, this collaboration will serve as a blueprint for the future of women’s sports partnerships, proving that investing in athletes’ health and recovery is as essential as investing in their performance. With Icy Hot at the center of its recovery ecosystem, Unrivaled sets a new benchmark for holistic athlete care, ensuring every player has the support they need to be genuinely unrivaled.