Global superstar The Weeknd has officially claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 with his highly anticipated album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, released via XO/Republic Records.



The project, which amassed over 490,000 in consumption, also secured the No. 1 position on Top Album Sales, R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and R&B Albums, marking the biggest Billboard 200 debut of 2025 and The Weeknd’s highest debut to date.

Beyond Billboard, Hurry Up Tomorrow has already surpassed 1 billion global streams on Spotify and set a new milestone as the biggest R&B debut of the decade, outpacing his own After Hours. The album has also claimed the top spot in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, Belgium, Ireland, and Norway.

Following a record-breaking 2024, where The Weeknd became the first artist to achieve 27 songs with over 1 billion streams on Spotify, Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final chapter in his acclaimed trilogy, following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

Due to overwhelming demand, 16 new stadium dates have been added to The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Tour, totaling 42 performances. Tickets for new shows in Detroit, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Dallas, and Houston go on sale Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 AM local time via TheWeeknd.com/tour.