On this date in 1997, Queens duo Capone-N-Noreaga delivered the hard-hitting second single from their debut album, The War Report. Released through Tommy Boy Records, “T.O.N.Y. (Top of New York)” became an instant street anthem, solidifying CNN’s place in the hardcore Hip Hop scene.

Fueled by gritty lyricism and war-ready energy, the track showcased the duo’s raw chemistry, with Capone’s calculated street narratives complementing N.O.R.E’s unfiltered aggression. Over a haunting boom-bap instrumental with ominous keys, the song captured the essence of NYC’s golden-era sound while cementing The War Report as one of the most influential debut albums in Hip Hop history.

Even 28 years later, “T.O.N.Y.” remains a staple in the culture, a testament to Capone-N-Noreaga’s legacy in the game.

