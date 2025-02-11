On this day in 1997, Erykah Badu introduced the world to Baduizm, her groundbreaking debut album released under Universal Records through Kedar Entertainment. The project not only launched the Texas-born singer into stardom but also cemented her as one of the defining voices of neo-soul. Nearly three decades later, Baduizm remains a timeless classic, shaping the sound and spirit of an entire genre.

The album’s production featured contributions from Madukwu Chinwah, Bob Power—known for his work on A Tribe Called Quest’s The Low End Theory—and live instrumentation from The Roots. With its blend of smoky jazz influences, soul, and hip-hop rhythms, Baduizm resonated deeply with audiences, weaving in the wisdom and philosophy of the Five-Percent Nation.

Badu’s musically and aesthetically signature style paved the way for artists like India.Arie, Jill Scott, and Janelle Monáe, bringing a new sense of authenticity and artistry to R&B. She embodied a natural, spiritual, and poetic presence that felt both fresh and timeless, introducing what she called “izm”—a soulful, conscious energy that reached listeners worldwide.

Advertisement

Tracks like “Next Lifetime” and “Otherside of the Game” showcased her storytelling ability, blending vulnerability with wisdom, while the iconic “On & On” became the album’s breakout hit. The song helped propel Baduizm to triple platinum status, ensuring its place as one of the most cherished records in neo-soul history.

Together with Kedar Massenburg, The Roots, and the entire creative team behind Baduizm, Erykah Badu crafted more than an album—they created a movement. Even 26 years later, its impact shapes artists and listeners alike.

Thank you, Ms. Badu, for the vibes, the wisdom, and the music that still moves us.