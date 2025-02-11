Travis Scott Reveals Dream Collaborations With Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Khruangbin

The industry sure knows how to manifest new ways to stay exclusive and stick together, don’t they? Travis Scott has set his sights on some major collaborations for the future. In a recent interview with Billboard, the rapper and producer shared his desire to team up with pop icons Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, as well as the Houston-based alt-rock band Khruangbin.

“Yeah, it’s this band called Khruangbin I want to work with,” Scott said. “This might sound crazy, but I’d love to get Taylor Swift or Sabrina Carpenter on a hook.” He didn’t elaborate much on why he was drawn to these artists, but his excitement was clear.

Get this, the conversation also touched on Scott’s aspirations as a boundary-pushing musician. Reflecting on his rise in the industry, he shared how people often questioned his music, asking whether it was “rap” or something else entirely. “I’m pushing hip-hop. It’s 50 years old but still has time to stretch,” he remarked. “I feel like I’m leading the new charge of what the next 50 years of this genre will look like.”

Anyways, despite the acclaim, Scott emphasized that he’s always striving for more. “A lot of people say I’m at the top of my game, but I’m still working to get there,” he explained. “I’m always inspired, always working toward the next thing. I don’t just sit back and relax; I’m always pushing the limits.”

The artist, known for his innovative sound, is determined to break barriers and create a lasting legacy in the music industry.