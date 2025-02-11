ASAP Rocky Waives His Right To Testify In ASAP Relli Shooting Trial

Reports have confirmed that A$AP Rocky has declined to take the stand in his ongoing trial for allegedly shooting A$AP Relli.

Legal affairs reporter Meghann Cuniff, who was in the Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday (February 11), reported that Rocky formally waived his right to testify. When Judge Arnold asked, “Do you in fact waive your right to testify?” the rapper responded, “I do in fact, Your Honor.”

Here’s Judge Arnold asking Rocky if he’ll testify. pic.twitter.com/NtBzMthPHR — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) February 11, 2025

With the trial nearing its conclusion, closing arguments are set for Thursday morning (February 13), followed by jury deliberations that afternoon.

Rocky has pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted. His defense argues that the gun in question was a prop, while prosecutors must prove that the weapon was real.

Members of A$AP Mob, including A$AP Lou and A$AP Twelvyy, have testified in Rocky’s defense. During court proceedings on Friday (February 7), Twelvyy was asked by a prosecutor what the letters in AWGE—Rocky’s label and creative agency—stand for, a detail the rapper has never publicly disclosed. Before Twelvyy could answer, Rocky unexpectedly spoke up from the defense table, telling him, “Don’t say it.”

When pressed by the prosecutor on what Rocky had said, Twelvyy deflected, replying, “I heard something. I’m not too sure what I heard. I was listening to you.”

As the trial heads into its final stages, all eyes are on the jury’s decision.