Kodak Black has been the center of concern on social media following a recent viral video. The footage, which surfaced nearly 24 hours ago, shows the Florida rapper sitting in the middle of a street in Atlanta, eating from a to-go container. Onlookers filmed the moment, with some even sitting beside him, sparking widespread speculation about his well-being.

Fans quickly voiced concern, with many suspecting the situation might be connected to Kodak’s past struggles with substance abuse. However, no official details have confirmed the cause behind his behavior. Amid the buzz, Kanye West took notice and publicly stated his intent to step in. “Something is saying to go and get my brother… Maybe I could be the person that can make a difference, and that’s what I’m gonna do right now,” Ye shared, signaling his desire to mentor Kodak.

The video comes after Ye’s latest controversial run on Twitter, where he made headlines for offensive remarks, including antisemitic statements, explicit content, and public criticism of multiple celebrities. His account was ultimately disabled, but one of the few notable moments from his posts was his outreach to Kodak Black. Now, fans are watching closely to see if Kanye follows through on his promise to connect with the rapper.

In a recent Instagram Live session, Kodak Black acknowledged Ye’s support, calling him a “real one” and expressing his appreciation. However, his reasoning took an unexpected turn when he tied it to Kanye’s public stance on Diddy. “You know why he a real one? Kanye the only [one] who still f*** with Diddy… I’m pretty sure the feds gon’ probably seize all that boy’s accounts. Kanye just did some real sh*t.”

Kodak also hinted at a potential collaboration with Ye, seemingly as a way to show gratitude. “You know what, I’ma do a collab with you, so bro can get some money and sh*t still,” he said.

While it remains to be seen whether Kanye will follow through with his mentorship plans, the situation has sparked conversation about both artists’ current paths. Fans remain divided—some are hopeful that Ye’s involvement could be a positive influence, while others question the sincerity of the gesture.

For now, Kodak appears to be staying active online, leaving many to speculate what’s next for both artists.