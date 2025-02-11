This month, Allison Holker, widow of late celebrity DJ and Ellen DeGeneres Show star Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, released her memoir This Far. While the book sheds light on personal moments from their life together, it has sparked controversy within the Boss family, particularly from Stephen’s mother, Connie Boss Alexander, and his younger brother, Dre Rose.

In her memoir, Allison recounts discovering a “cornucopia of drugs” hidden in their home following Stephen’s tragic death by suicide in 2022. However, Connie has publicly disputed these claims, arguing that they tarnish her son’s legacy. Speaking to Gayle King in an upcoming interview for CBS Mornings, Connie expressed her disappointment:

“I don’t believe that there was that type of issue, that type of problem,” Connie said. While she applauded the effort to raise awareness about mental health, she questioned Allison’s approach. “If that was the intent of the book, to make people aware… there’s a way to say that in general without denigrating the memory and the legacy that he built and that’s there for his children. Now there’s this question in the air when his name comes up. And that bothered me.”

Advertisement

Connie, joined by her son Dre, revealed they were blindsided by the memoir’s revelations, learning about its contents along with the public through People Magazine. Dre echoed his mother’s sentiments, saying, “We shouldn’t have to find out in the media. We’re a family.”

Despite the tension, Allison has expressed her desire to maintain a positive relationship with the family. In a statement to CBS Mornings, she said, “Connie has and will continue to be a positive and loving figure in Maddox and Zaia’s lives.” Allison also shared hopes of working together to preserve Stephen’s legacy.

The memoir delves into more than just Stephen’s life—it also offers glimpses into Allison’s own struggles. She recalls a traumatic experience in high school that shaped her relationship with religion and her community. While she chose not to detail the incident, she shared her regrets about not speaking out and hopes her story motivates others to advocate for themselves.

Allison also reflected on her early days in the dance world, including meeting Stephen for the first time at a party. Though not love at first sight, the two eventually reconnected during season seven of So You Think You Can Dance, leading to a love story that resonated with fans worldwide.

As Allison’s memoir continues to spark conversation, the Boss family finds themselves navigating the balance between honoring Stephen’s legacy and addressing unresolved questions. While tensions remain high, the shared goal of preserving his memory may ultimately bring them closer together.