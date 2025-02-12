2K Unveils Exciting Multiplayer and Competition Features for ‘PGA TOUR 2K25’

2K has officially revealed new details about PGA TOUR 2K25‘s multiplayer and competition features in their latest Developer Diary, highlighting enhanced gameplay options for golf enthusiasts.

Players can compete online with new and improved modes, including:

Classic scoring formats such as Stroke Play, Stableford, Skins, and 1v1 Match Play.

2v2 Team formats, including Four Ball, Alternate Shot, Scramble, and the fast-paced Divot Derby.

Ranked Matchmaking returns, along with the introduction of Ranked Tours for an elevated competitive experience.

Online Societies receive significant upgrades, including cross-platform play and enhanced admin controls.

PGA TOUR 2K25 launches worldwide on Friday, Feb. 28, 2025, with up to seven days of Early Access available to those who pre-order the Deluxe Edition or Legend Edition, starting Friday, Feb. 21, 2025.

