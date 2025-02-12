Asake Drops Sizzling New Single and Music Video “Why Love?”

Afrobeats sensation Asake kicks off 2025 with the release of his highly anticipated single and music video, Why Love?, via his independent label, GIRAN REPUBLIC.

Known for his rhythmic vocals and infectious energy, the Nigerian star blends atmospheric Afrobeats with his signature sound, setting the tone for the year ahead.

The visually stunning music video features model and influencer India Love Westbrooks as Asake’s love interest. Their undeniable chemistry unfolds as they don coordinating army fatigue outfits, flaunt diamond-stacked jewelry, and share intimate moments inside a sports car—oblivious to the surrounding surveillance cameras.

Beyond the music, Asake introduces his soon-to-launch unisex clothing line, GIRAN, further solidifying his influence in fashion. His distinct style, both in music and visuals, continues to captivate global audiences.

Reflecting on the track, Asake shares, “‘Why Love?’ is the perfect anthem for anyone navigating love, a situationship, or just enjoying life. You don’t need to be in love to embrace the experience—just live in the moment.”

This release follows Asake’s recent GRAMMY nomination for Best African Music Performance, reaffirming his position as one of Africa’s leading artists. With an expanding catalog of hits like Lonely at the Top and Amapiano, Why Love? offers fans a glimpse into the exciting year ahead for the Afrobeats superstar.