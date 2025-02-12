Big Meech Addresses Snitching Allegations: ‘Never Folded’

Big Meech is standing up for his name after 50 Cent levied snitching allegations against him. In a video on Instagram, Meech details how he “never folded” and preferred to not address the rumor.

“I wasn’t gonna address this, because I’m not trying to let nobody trick me off the streets,” Meech said. “But I never folded, never told, never will. Death before dishonor, always, with me. So I’m doing this for my loved ones and the support of my friends and family. Come out to the Amerant Arena Feb. 13.”

Young Buck warned 50 Cent, who is currently engaged in beef with Big Meech: “Quit playing with dude.”

“Shout out to Big Meech, welcome home,” Buck said online. “Quit playing with dude, quit playing with dude. I’mma say that much.”

And you know, 50 Cent didn’t like that and had a response.

“This fool fell out with me because he like boys,” 50 Cent wrote. “I didn’t tell him to go loving on a Tr*nny he couldn’t resist like that Bussy.”

Last week, 50 Cent shared a screenshot of his convo with BMF star Lil’ Meech. Why does this matter? Well, 50 and Big Meech are beefing. And this latest tea kind of hints that the popular true crime scripted on Starz may be dunzo.

Get this: in the exchange, Lil Meech, who portrays his father, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, on the series, expressed frustration over 50 Cent unfollowing him on Instagram.

SMH. Unfollowing causes strife. Social media in the mid-2020s continues to be wild.

Okay, the actor’s message reveals a sense of hurt and confusion as he writes, “Now you mad at me when I would take the shirt off my back for you. I can’t believe this, man. You act as if I’m your enemy. I’ve only showed you love and loyalty.”

What’s more, Lil Meech appears to address rumors that 50 Cent’s rift with his father, Big Meech, is related to his recent connection with Rick Ross. “F**k Rick Ross, but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts,” he added. “This internet stuff is throwing me off.”

Adding fuel to the fiery hints, 50 Cent had previously hinted that the upcoming season of BMF might be its last. That part. No, look, that happens in Hollywood all the time for a variety of factors.

Days before sharing the text, he posted a somewhat cryptic image of a rat along with the words, “I think I’m Big Meech,” which some interpreted as a dig at Rick Ross, who has a song referencing the infamous Flenory family. While it’s unclear whether 50 was targeting Ross or Big Meech himself, the message left fans wondering about the future of the series.

In the post’s caption, 50 Cent wrote, “What next season,” further fueling suspicions that BMF may not return for another season.

Yikes. Blowing Money Fast might not be happening anymore on Starz.