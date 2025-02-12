Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Kendrick’s Super Bowl Show Spent Too Much Time On Drake

Charlamagne Tha God recently shared his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX, expressing that the set focused too much on his ongoing rap feud with Drake. While the performance was a memorable moment in hip-hop, Charlamagne felt it overshadowed Kendrick’s artistry.

Unless you turned the TV off during halftime, during the highly anticipated performance, Lamar rapped part of his diss track “Euphoria.” He teased performing his popular diss song “Not Like Us.” He also referenced Drake’s ongoing lawsuit against Universal Music Group by telling his backup dancers, “they love to sue,” before delivering the track and flashing a sly smirk at the camera while rapping the line “Say Drake.” Lamar even invited Drake’s ex, Serena Williams, to join in on the performance by hitting the crip walk during the song.

As you may know, Charlamagne, known for his critical takes on The Breakfast Club, expressed his thoughts on the performance, saying, “I still wouldn’t have done ‘Not Like Us’ if I was Kendrick. Kendrick is bigger than ‘Not Like Us.’ ‘Not Like Us’ is a moment in time for Kendrick; it does not define him or who he is.” He acknowledged the significance of the rap beef in hip-hop but felt that it had become overplayed, adding, “At the end of the set, it said ‘game over,’ and I really hope it is at this point.”

What’s more, Charlamagne went on to say, “You should never go past the mark you aim for in victory,” and emphasized that he wouldn’t have given “his opp and his minions that kind of love on that big a** stage.” This marks the latest commentary on what has been a prolonged victory lap for Kendrick Lamar, who has continually solidified his place in hip-hop over the past several months.