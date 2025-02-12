Drake Shares Cover Art for ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ Album with PARTYNEXTDOOR

We are only a few days away from Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR delivering their new album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U. Hitting Instagram, Drake dropped off the cover art.

Drake has an album dropping alongside PARTYNEXTDOOR on Friday but is also eyeing his solo release. Speaking on the second night of his tour, Drizzy doesn’t have a date, leaning into “when the time is right.”

“Eventualy, when the time is right, Drizzy Drake alone by himself is gonna to have to have a one-on-one talk to y’all,” Drake said. “When the time is right, I’ll be back with another album — a one-on-one conversation with y’all that you need to hear.”

Advertisement