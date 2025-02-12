In the ever-evolving landscape of women’s basketball, few players have had as profound an impact on and off the court as Napheesa Collier. As a WNBA star and co-creator of Unrivaled, a groundbreaking three-on-three league designed to elevate the women’s game, Collier has taken a hands-on approach to shaping the future of the sport.

Collier also serves as an official brand ambassador for Icy Hot. Through this collaboration, Icy Hot will produce exclusive content featuring Collier and other Unrivaled athletes, showcasing their comeback stories, training regimens, and in-game highlights. These narratives will offer fans a deeper look into the sacrifices and dedication required to compete at the highest level, further bridging the gap between players and their supporters.

With a commitment to player empowerment, competitive excellence, and increased visibility, Unrivaled is already making waves before its first official season even tips off. We caught up with Collier to discuss the inspiration behind the league, its impact on women’s basketball, and what fans can expect from this innovative venture.

The Source: Let’s dive right in. This space, the on-court play, the TV exposure, and all the partnerships are a product of your vision. How does it feel to be fully immersed in it and see the reaction to it?

Collier: At first, it felt a little surreal. Like you said, it was just an idea for so long. Seeing it come to life has been incredible. What I love most is seeing how much the players enjoy it. Our main goal was to create a player-led league where they have the best experience possible. Seeing them embrace it has been really rewarding.



You’ve already accomplished so much in the WNBA, and now you’re building something special with Unrivaled. How do you see this league shaping the future of women’s basketball and increasing its visibility?



I think it’s already having an impact. We’re seeing overseas contracts increase, domestic contracts going up, and it’s even playing a role in our WNBA CBA negotiations. That’s our huge goal—to elevate women’s basketball and ensure players get what they deserve. The fact that we saw those changes before we even played our first game shows we’re already making a difference. That’s been really exciting.

Looking at this facility and everything it offers, you have about a month or so before the WNBA season starts again. How will this experience help you and other players transition back into the summer season?

First off, we’ll be in great shape. The skill development aspect is also huge. We want players to leave better than they came in, which is why we have personal trainers and skills development coaches for each team. The high usage rate here allows players to refine their skills repeatedly. I’m interested to see the data on how players start the WNBA season compared to previous years—I can’t see how it wouldn’t improve

Speaking of adjustments, transitioning from five-on-five to three-on-three is a significant change. How has that shift impacted game planning, sets, and overall play?

It’s a totally different game. Defensive schemes change entirely—there’s no traditional help defense, so you must improve one-on-one. If not, you’ll get exposed every play. Offensively, you’re involved in every single possession. You can sometimes stand in the corner in five-on-five, but you’re always touching the ball in three-on-three. That forces you to improve at ball handling and overall decision-making. It helps develop complete players.

Now that we’re in the middle of the season, aside from winning the first championship, what other goals do you have for this run?

I want to win the one-on-one tournament—I don’t want to lose that. More than anything, I hope everyone leaves excited about coming back for Year 2. We want this to be the best experience for players, and so far, it’s on track. The fan response has been great, so we want to keep delivering a high-quality product and grow even more significant in the future.

Last question—kind of a funny one. How much Icy Hot have you stocked up?

So much. I have a whole stash!

