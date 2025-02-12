Kanye West has dubbed Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl performance as one of the greats. Speaking on social media, West stated, “I really loved the show, it was my favorite since like Michael Jackson era.”

You can hear it all from Ye below.

Ye fka Kanye West speaks on Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show 👀



“I really loved the show, it was my favorite halftime show since like Michael Jackson era” pic.twitter.com/WwcUmEbjTf — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 10, 2025

Kanye West had a weird Super Bowl ad promoting his website, in turn attempting to sell t-shirts with Swastika’s. Now, his site has been pulled by Shopify.

According to journalist Loren Lorosa, Shopify confirmed the site was pulled, but did not exactly specify if it was for the t-shirt.

“All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms so we removed them from Shopify.”

I SPOKE WITH @Shopify ON KANYE’S https://t.co/L2QGrWqgAt BEING REMOVED FOR SELLING SWASTIKA TEE’S



They confirmed to me Shopify removed the https://t.co/L2QGrWqgAt site —



A rep for Shopify tells me: “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This… pic.twitter.com/bcuD4c0T7x — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) February 11, 2025

Ye made his presence felt at the Super Bowl, airing an ad showcasing his dental work. Yes, the ad was Kanye in a dental chair.

“What’s up, guys? I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth,” Ye said in the commercial. “So once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone… umm, go to Yeezy.com.”

You can see it below.

KANYE'S SUPERBOWL AD (2025)



"I spent all the money for the commercial on these new teeth so, once again, I had to shoot it on the iPhone" pic.twitter.com/94BSvfxgu0 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) February 10, 2025

Kanye West’s presence on X (formerly Twitter) was short-lived over the weekend, as his account was disabled on Sunday evening (Feb. 9) following a string of controversial posts. Fans quickly noticed the deactivation, sharing screenshots and debating its reason. Some speculated X removed it, while others believed Ye deactivated it himself. “Yea, it got deleted right before the halftime show,” one user tweeted, while another added, “Ye deactivated it, that’s what he said.”

Before the account was disabled, West’s posts had been flagged with a “sensitive content” warning due to inflammatory remarks, including antisemitic statements. His comments sparked backlash and reignited calls for a permanent ban. Among those speaking out was Friends actor David Schwimmer, who urged X owner Elon Musk to take action. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer wrote, noting that West’s account had 32.7 million followers—more than twice the global Jewish population.

It remains unclear whether Ye’s account is permanently removed or temporarily disabled. Meanwhile, fans are still anticipating his upcoming album, Bully, which is set to be released on his daughter North West’s birthday. This latest controversy adds to past incidents that have impacted his busin