Kanye West Dropped By Talent Agency Again After Latest Bigoted Rants

Here we go again. Kanye West’s recent social media outbursts have had significant consequences for the rapper and entrepreneur. After making a series of antisemitic comments on X (formerly Twitter), West was dropped by his talent agency and had his Yeezy website shut down for selling controversial merchandise. Let’s be real. He was selling swastika white tees. Disgusting. Period.

West’s wild remarks, which echoed similar antisemitic statements from 2022, sparked widespread outrage across social media. Following the backlash, West’s talent manager, Daniel McCartney, announced that he and the agency 33&West would sever ties with the artist. McCartney shared the news on his Instagram stories, stating, “Effective immediately, I am no longer representing Ye (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his recent harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33&West can stand for.”

In addition to the expected fallout with his talent agency, West faced further repercussions when his Yeezy website, hosted on Shopify, was shut down. The website had been selling a t-shirt featuring a swastika symbol, which was priced at $20. By removing the site, Shopify responded, “This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.”

Despite the understandable backlash, West has yet to publicly apologize for his remarks. On his now-deleted X account, he made several inflammatory comments, including “I AM A NAZI” and “I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B-TCHES.” He also shared deeply offensive opinions about Jewish people, stating, “JEWS ARE ARROGANT AND THINK THEY CAN SPEAK TO ANYONE THEY WANT ANY KIND OF WAY.”

Beyond these wild controversies, West also received attention for comments about his wife, Bianca Censori, following her appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards. West praised her outfit, calling it “HANDS DOWN THE BEST RED CARPET LOOK OF ALL TIME.” He described her as “smart, talented, brave, and hot.”

However, actress Riley Mae Lewis, who was present at the Grammy event, commented on the couple’s apparent tension, noting that Censori “didn’t look like she was fully onboard” with the attention-grabbing red carpet stunt. Lewis suggested that the couple’s behavior may have been planned for publicity, stating, “Bianca did not look like she wanted to be there, and Kanye looked like he was loving the attention.”

As West continues to navigate the fallout from his latest controversies, his actions have sparked discussions about the consequences of offensive speech and public conduct in the entertainment industry.