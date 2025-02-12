Kanye West has once again found himself at the center of controversy, this time for launching a 72-hour tirade on social media that targeted white people, Jewish communities, fat women, and MeToo accusers. The fallout from his inflammatory remarks has been swift, with the rapper losing major representation in the entertainment industry.

Us Weekly reports that West has been dropped by his talent agency, 33&West, following his days-long antisemitic and offensive rant. Music agent Daniel McCartney, who previously represented the artist, made the announcement via his Instagram Story on Monday, February 10.

“Effective immediately, I’m no longer representing YE (F/K/A Kanye West) due to his harmful and hateful remarks that myself nor 33 & West can stand for,” McCartney wrote. “Peace and love to all.”

The fallout was immediate, as West, 47, was quickly removed from 33&West’s official website, signaling a complete severance of ties between the agency and the controversial rapper. Known for representing musicians, comedians, and actors, 33&West’s decision reflects the increasing unwillingness of industry professionals to associate with figures who engage in hate speech.

This latest development adds to the growing list of professional and financial consequences West has faced in recent years. His history of controversial statements, including previous antisemitic comments, has already led to the loss of lucrative brand deals and partnerships, including high-profile splits from Adidas and Balenciaga in 2022.

While West has yet to publicly respond to his latest fallout, his repeated pattern of inflammatory rhetoric continues to alienate industry insiders and fans alike. With talent agencies distancing themselves from him, the future of his career remains uncertain as he faces mounting backlash and diminishing industry support.