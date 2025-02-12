Kanye West is being sued former Jewish staffer who claims the Hip-Hop star fired her after calling her ugly and texting her “Hail Hitler.” The suit also states Ye would target Jewish employees with hate and antisemitism.

According to Variety, the lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and includes text messages directly from West that read “I Am A Nazi” and “Welcome to the first day of working for Hitler.”

The lawsuit accuses West of antisemitism from January to June 2024. The Jane Doe plaintiff identified was hired as a marketing specialist in Dec. 2023. After her hire, Ye issued an apology for his past antisemitic comments only to tell her “I Am A Nazi,” after she suggested he denounce Nazism.

“Ye waged a relentless and deliberate campaign of antisemitism and misogyny against my client,” said the plaintiff’s lawyer, Carney Shegerian, in a statement. “His appalling treatment of women and fixation on Nazism, evident in abusive texts where he repeatedly calls himself Hitler, expose his motives. We need to stop excusing Ye’s behavior. As a father, husband, and employer, he must be held accountable. Ye dared my client to sue, and we will see him in court.”

Kanye West’s presence on X (formerly Twitter) was short-lived over the weekend, as his account was disabled on Sunday evening (Feb. 9) following a string of controversial posts. Fans quickly noticed the deactivation, sharing screenshots and debating its reason. Some speculated X removed it, while others believed Ye deactivated it himself. “Yea, it got deleted right before the halftime show,” one user tweeted, while another added, “Ye deactivated it, that’s what he said.”

Before the account was disabled, West’s posts had been flagged with a “sensitive content” warning due to inflammatory remarks, including antisemitic statements. His comments sparked backlash and reignited calls for a permanent ban. Among those speaking out was Friends actor David Schwimmer, who urged X owner Elon Musk to take action. “We can’t stop a deranged bigot from spewing hate-filled, ignorant bile… but we CAN stop giving him a megaphone, Mr. Musk,” Schwimmer wrote, noting that West’s account had 32.7 million followers—more than twice the global Jewish population.

It remains unclear whether Ye’s account is permanently removed or temporarily disabled. Meanwhile, fans are still anticipating his upcoming album, Bully, which is set to be released on his daughter North West’s birthday. This latest controversy adds to past incidents that have impacted his business relationships, including the loss of major brand partnerships with Adidas, GAP, and Balenciaga.