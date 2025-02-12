NBA All-Star 2025 to Feature E-40, Saweetie, Too $hort and More for Bay Area Musical Lineup

The NBA has unveiled an electrifying musical lineup for NBA All-Star 2025, celebrating the Bay Area’s rich culture with performances from some of its most iconic artists.

During the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 16, DJ Cassidy will lead a special Bay Area edition of his “Pass The Mic Live!” featuring legendary rapper E-40, hip-hop pioneers Too $hort and Saweetie, and multi-platinum R&B group En Vogue. The performance will occur at Chase Center in San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors, as part of the league’s new All-Star Game format.

Before tip-off, Oakland native and three-time Grammy-winning artist Raphael Saadiq will deliver an exceptional performance to welcome fans and introduce the 2025 NBA All-Stars. Leading up to the event, Saadiq and fellow Oakland native Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks teamed up for a promotional short film, now streaming across NBA platforms, reflecting on how the Bay Area shaped their careers.

On Saturday, Grammy and Academy Award-winning singer H.E.R. will welcome fans to State Farm All-Star Saturday Night alongside four-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala. Rising rapper LiAngelo “GELO” Ball will also make his live televised debut, performing his hit single “Tweaker” before the STARRY 3-Point Contest.

Bay Area rapper LaRussell will take the stage Friday night to introduce the 2025 Castrol Rising Stars. The weekend will also feature performances from Noah Kahan, The Chainsmokers, Zedd, 2 Chainz, and Flo Rida at the NBA All-Star Concert Series at Pier 48.

The event will also include a special tribute during the national anthem and a performance by PJ Morton at the NBA HBCU Classic.