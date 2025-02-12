“Not Like Us” Surging Back Toward Billboard No. 1 Spot After Super Bowl Performance

It’s the gift that keeps on giving for Kendrick Lamar. For Drake, it’s a curse. “Not Like Us” is once again competing for the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100. The surge comes from streams and sales after the Super Bowl halftime performance.

That’s not the only single for Lamar that could get there as his collaboration with SZA, “luther,” is also competing for the top spot.

Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime show sent fans rushing to streaming platforms, with his music experiencing a 175% spike on Spotify across the U.S. between 9 PM and 12 AM ET. His setlist tracks saw massive boosts, with “Not Like Us” leading at +430%, followed by “HUMBLE.” (+300%) and “All The Stars” (+290%). Special guest SZA also enjoyed an 80% increase in streams.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia fans celebrated their victory with soaring streams of “Fly, Eagles Fly” (+13,950%) and Meek Mill’s “Millidelphia” (+1,095%), proving music remains a core part of sports culture.