RZA Voices New Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 “Listen to Your Heart” Campaign Starring Messi, LeBron & Ohtani

Beats has officially launched the highly anticipated Powerbeats Pro 2, now available globally at Apple.com. To celebrate the release of its ultimate fitness earphones, the brand has assembled a powerhouse trio of sports legends—LeBron James, Lionel Messi, and Shohei Ohtani—for a gripping new campaign, Listen to Your Heart, narrated by hip-hop icon RZA.

The campaign captures the relentless pursuit of greatness, showcasing how passion and performance are fueled by one universal force: the heart. As the athletes push their limits, their heartbeats symbolize determination, focus, and the will to overcome obstacles—mirroring the design philosophy of the Powerbeats Pro 2, built to deliver powerful sound, superior clarity, and unmatched comfort during high-performance training.

LeBron James, a longtime fan of the Powerbeats line, expressed his excitement:

“Music has always been a key motivator in my training, and these earphones take an already iconic product to the next level.”

Lionel Messi echoed the campaign’s message, highlighting the shared passion that connects elite athletes:

“Even though we come from different sports, what unites us is our inner drive. True power comes from the heart.”

Shohei Ohtani emphasized the universal importance of tapping into one’s passion:

“Whether you’re competing on the biggest stage or just starting your journey, listening to your heart is key. I’m excited to partner with Beats to share that message.”

With Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats continues to push boundaries in performance audio, delivering an unparalleled listening experience for athletes and fitness enthusiasts worldwide.