It’s always nice to make history. This time, the NBA has named Kevin Hart as the first-ever on-court emcee for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, marking a historic moment for the annual event. Known for his quick wit and infectious energy, the celebrated comedian will bring his unique style to the newly revamped All-Star Game format.

Hart, a four-time NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP, will offer live commentary courtside, engaging fans both inside the arena and in over 200 countries worldwide. He will team up with Inside the NBA’s Ernie Johnson to provide play-by-play coverage during the highly anticipated mini-tournament.

Check out the post below:

Advertisement

What’s more, this year’s All-Star Game will feature a fresh twist, with four teams and three exciting matchups. Each game will be won by the first team to reach 40 points. The NBA’s own Charles Barkley (Team Chuck), Shaquille O’Neal (Team Shaq), and Kenny Smith (Team Kenny) will serve as team general managers, while Candace Parker (Team Candace) will manage the Castrol Rising Stars team.

In addition to Hart’s role, DJ Cassidy will host a special Bay Area edition of his popular “Pass The Mic Live!” during the event, featuring legendary artists like E-40, Too $hort, Saweetie, and En Vogue. The 2025 NBA All-Star Game promises to deliver a spectacular lineup of entertainment, on and off the court.