Latto Gives Angel Reese Flowers For WNBA Star’s Historic McDonald’s Deal

It’s always great to see women supporting other women in pop culture. That’s what Latto did after she showed major love to WNBA star Angel Reese. The Chicago Sky forward secured a groundbreaking McDonald’s endorsement deal, making history as the first-ever female athlete to have her own McDonald’s meal. That part!

Reese’s success story continues to inspire as she builds an impressive brand and market presence, adding to her growing list of endorsements in her first year in the league.

Get this: after becoming a NIL millionaire during her championship run at LSU, Reese has continued to elevate her career, with this latest achievement serving as another major milestone. On February 10th, Reese was officially honored with The Angel Reese Special, a custom McDonald’s meal featuring a BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese, fries, and a drink.

Advertisement

Here’s what she said in a press release announcing the collaboration: Reese described the moment as a “dream come true” and expressed her excitement about joining McDonald’s long-standing basketball legacy. “I hope this shows young athletes that no dream is too big,” she shared, emphasizing how hard work and perseverance can lead to opportunities on and off the court.

Moreover, Reese received an outpouring of love from her celebrity friends, including Grammy-nominated rapper Latto, to celebrate this achievement. The two have previously connected, with Reese making a cameo in Latto’s Put It On Da Floor Again music video featuring Cardi B.

In response to Latto’s praise, Reese returned the love, calling her “Big Mama so pretty,” showing mutual admiration between the two stars.