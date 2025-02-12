Serena Williams’ electrifying appearance during Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance may have been a historic moment, but it also attracted its fair share of criticism. However, her husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, wasn’t about to let the negativity slide.

Shortly after the performance, Ohanian took to social media to defend his wife and highlight the deeper significance of the moment.

“Some of y’all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows…. This is bigger than the music,” Ohanian wrote.

His comments referred to the backlash Williams faced at the 2012 Olympics when she celebrated her gold medal victory against Maria Sharapova by doing the Crip Walk (C-walk). The dance, which originated in Los Angeles gang culture, has since evolved into a broader expression of Black L.A. heritage. At the time, media outlets slammed Williams, accusing her of glorifying gang affiliations and calling her celebration inappropriate.

Now, over a decade later, Williams was able to take the stage on an even grander platform—the Super Bowl halftime show—without apology. Her presence, alongside Lamar’s critically acclaimed performance, resonated with millions and solidified a cultural moment that transcended sports and music.

The show didn’t just leave an impression—it shattered records. According to Billboard, the performance amassed an astonishing 133.5 million viewers, making it the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show of all time. This record-breaking viewership even surpassed Michael Jackson’s legendary 1993 performance.

Williams’ inclusion in the halftime spectacle wasn’t just about entertainment; it was a moment of redemption, cultural affirmation, and celebration. And Ohanian’s unwavering support made it clear: Serena Williams has always been a trailblazer, and no amount of criticism will change that.