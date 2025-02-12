Shakira Kicks Off ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour with Electrifying Rio de Janeiro Show

Global icon Shakira launched her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with a thrilling stadium performance at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. The tour, named after her GRAMMY-winning album, marks her first in seven years, igniting excitement among fans worldwide.
Dazzling the audience, Shakira opened with “La Fuerte,” produced by Bizarrap, commanding the stage in a custom Versace ensemble. Throughout the night, she stunned in outfits by Zuhair Murad, Guarav Gupta, and Jawara Alleyne, along with exclusive Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti® Bone cuffs engraved with the tour’s name.
The setlist spanned her legendary career, featuring classics alongside new hits like Session 53, TQG, Monotonía, and Te Felicito. The show’s immersive experience included massive 160-foot screens, globally inspired choreography, and a first-of-its-kind CGI-animated Shakira during interludes.
The Latin American leg of the tour has already shattered records, selling out 18 stadium dates in less than two hours. The tour continues with stops in São Paulo, Lima, Bogotá, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City before Shakira’s highly anticipated return to Barranquilla for the first time in 19 years.
Shakira will bring the tour to North America this spring, starting May 13 in Charlotte and wrapping up June 30 in San Francisco, with stops in major cities like Miami, Los Angeles, and Toronto.
Her return to the stage follows a show-stopping performance at the GRAMMY Awards, where Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran won Best Latin Pop Album, reaffirming her status as a global powerhouse.
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 Latin America Dates
Tue Feb 11 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos
Thu Feb 13 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS
Sun Feb 16 – Cercado de Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional
Mon Feb 17 – Cercado de Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional
Thu Feb 20 – Barranquilla, Colombia – Estadio Metropolitano – SOLD-OUT
Fri Feb 21 – Barranquilla, Colombia – Estadio Metropolitano – SOLD-OUT
Sun Feb 23 – Medellín, Colombia – Atanasio Girardot Stadium – SOLD-OUT
Wed Feb 26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín – SOLD-OUT
Thu Feb 27 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín – SOLD-OUT
Sun Mar 02 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT
Mon Mar 03 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT
Fri Mar 07 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo – SOLD-OUT
Sat Mar 08 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo – SOLD-OUT
Wed Mar 12 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA – SOLD-OUT
Thu Mar 13 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA – SOLD-OUT
Sun Mar 16 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron – SOLD-OUT
Mon Mar 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron – SOLD-OUT
Wed Mar 19 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT
Fri Mar 21 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT
Sun Mar 23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT
Tue Mar 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT
Thu Mar 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT
Fri Mar 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Sun Mar 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates
Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park
Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium
Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field
Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium
Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park