Shakira Kicks Off ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ World Tour with Electrifying Rio de Janeiro Show

Global icon Shakira launched her highly anticipated Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour with a thrilling stadium performance at Estadio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro. The tour, named after her GRAMMY-winning album, marks her first in seven years, igniting excitement among fans worldwide.

Dazzling the audience, Shakira opened with “La Fuerte,” produced by Bizarrap, commanding the stage in a custom Versace ensemble. Throughout the night, she stunned in outfits by Zuhair Murad, Guarav Gupta, and Jawara Alleyne, along with exclusive Tiffany & Co. Elsa Peretti® Bone cuffs engraved with the tour’s name.

The setlist spanned her legendary career, featuring classics alongside new hits like Session 53, TQG, Monotonía, and Te Felicito. The show’s immersive experience included massive 160-foot screens, globally inspired choreography, and a first-of-its-kind CGI-animated Shakira during interludes.

The Latin American leg of the tour has already shattered records, selling out 18 stadium dates in less than two hours. The tour continues with stops in São Paulo, Lima, Bogotá, Santiago, Buenos Aires, and Mexico City before Shakira’s highly anticipated return to Barranquilla for the first time in 19 years.

Shakira will bring the tour to North America this spring, starting May 13 in Charlotte and wrapping up June 30 in San Francisco, with stops in major cities like Miami, Los Angeles, and Toronto.

Her return to the stage follows a show-stopping performance at the GRAMMY Awards, where Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran won Best Latin Pop Album, reaffirming her status as a global powerhouse.

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 Latin America Dates

Tue Feb 11 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Estádio Nilton Santos

Thu Feb 13 – São Paulo, Brazil – Estádio MorumBIS

Sun Feb 16 – Cercado de Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

Mon Feb 17 – Cercado de Lima, Peru – Estadio Nacional

Thu Feb 20 – Barranquilla, Colombia – Estadio Metropolitano – SOLD-OUT

Fri Feb 21 – Barranquilla, Colombia – Estadio Metropolitano – SOLD-OUT

Sun Feb 23 – Medellín, Colombia – Atanasio Girardot Stadium – SOLD-OUT

Wed Feb 26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín – SOLD-OUT

Thu Feb 27 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estadio El Campín – SOLD-OUT

Sun Mar 02 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT

Mon Mar 03 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional – SOLD-OUT

Fri Mar 07 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo – SOLD-OUT

Sat Mar 08 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Campo Argentino de Polo – SOLD-OUT

Wed Mar 12 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA – SOLD-OUT

Thu Mar 13 – Monterrey, Mexico – Estadio BBVA – SOLD-OUT

Sun Mar 16 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron – SOLD-OUT

Mon Mar 17 – Guadalajara, Mexico – Estadio Akron – SOLD-OUT

Wed Mar 19 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT

Fri Mar 21 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT

Sun Mar 23 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT

Tue Mar 25 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT

Thu Mar 27 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros – SOLD-OUT

Fri Mar 28 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Mar 30 – Mexico City, Mexico – Estadio GNP Seguros

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour 2025 North America Dates

Tue May 13 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

Thu May 15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

Tue May 20 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu May 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon May 26 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Thu May 29 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Sat May 31 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park

Wed Jun 04 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium

Fri Jun 06 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

Wed Jun 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Fri Jun 13 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

Sun Jun 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Fri Jun 20 – Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Jun 26 – San Diego, CA – Snapdragon Stadium

Sat Jun 28 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

Mon Jun 30 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park