Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Simone I. Smith Jewelry introduces Love Crush, the newest addition to its coveted Couture Collection. The iconic, celebrity-loved brand is known for blending bold style with timeless elegance, and Love Crush is no exception. Featuring stunning heart-shaped designs, this collection is a celebration of love and sophistication—perfect for treating yourself or gifting someone special.

Available now exclusively at SimoneISmith.com, Love Crush arrives with an extra reason to celebrate—a special 10% off Valentine’s Day sale, making luxury more accessible than ever.

The Woman Behind the Brand

Simone I. Smith is more than just a jewelry designer. As the wife of entertainment legend LL COOL J, a proud mother of four, and a resilient 19-year cancer survivor, she has built her brand with purpose and passion. Following her diagnosis of stage III chondrosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer, Smith found inspiration in her journey. Her first signature piece, the A Sweet Touch of Hope lollipop pendant, was born after surgery altered a tattoo on her leg, leading to a broader collection of hoops, bangles, necklaces, and men’s jewelry.

Committed to giving back, Smith donates a portion of proceeds from every sale to the American Cancer Society, supporting the fight against cancer in all forms.

A Legacy of Style & Philanthropy

A self-proclaimed “accessories queen,” Smith believes that the right pair of earrings can define an outfit. Her bold hoops have been featured on Oprah’s Favorite Things list and in major publications such as Essence, InStyle, and Hamptons magazine. She’s also graced the sets of QVC, Entertainment Tonight, and The Insider.

In 2018, Smith partnered with Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige to launch Sister Love, a jewelry line inspired by their friendship and love for statement pieces. Most recently, she collaborated with Color of Change to create the Black Love collection, celebrating unity and empowerment.

Looking to the Future

With three thriving jewelry lines, Smith remains committed to expanding her empire while continuing her philanthropic efforts. Her passion for fashion-forward designs and dedication to making a difference drive her mission.

“I always knew that I wanted to do something to help, and I feel very blessed to be able to do so,” Smith shares. “I take great pride in my roles as a wife and mother, and now, with my jewelry, I feel even more fulfilled.”

Celebrate love and style this Valentine’s Day with Love Crush—a heartfelt addition to Simone I. Smith’s ever-evolving legacy of elegance and empowerment.