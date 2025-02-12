Oakley has officially announced its partnership with NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown, adding one of basketball’s most electrifying stars to its roster of elite athletes. The collaboration brings together Brown’s dynamic presence on and off the court with Oakley’s reputation for cutting-edge performance eyewear and sportswear.

As part of the deal, Brown will work closely with Oakley’s research and development, creative design, and production teams to reimagine sport-style apparel and eyewear. The partnership will also include exclusive product collaborations with his newly launched performance brand, 741. Additionally, Oakley will serve as Brown’s official and exclusive eyewear sponsor.

Beyond sports, the partnership extends into Brown’s passion for cultural advocacy and youth empowerment. Oakley will support Brown’s initiatives, including The XChange and the 7uice Foundation, as well as his work with the EssilorLuxottica OneSight Foundation, which focuses on eliminating uncorrected poor vision in underserved communities worldwide.

“This is my first-ever brand partnership in my career, and that’s because I had a mission to only align with brands that mirrored my vision and values in every aspect—self-expression, style, and unity,” Brown stated.

Brown now joins a powerhouse lineup of Oakley athletes, including Paolo Banchero, Diamond DeShields, Damian Lillard, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Jefferson. He also made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he gifted Fallon a pair of sneakers and Oakley glasses.