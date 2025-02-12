Spike Lee Salutes Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kendrick Lamar is still receiving praise for his Super Bowl halftime performance. This time, the kind words are coming from Spike Lee.

“I want to thank my brother Kendrick for the 40 acres and a mule shoutout which has been the name of my production company since NYU grad film school,” Lee wrote. “And I want to send a special shoutout to my Morehouse brother Samuel Jackson who started this Super Bowl Halftime extravaganza as Uncle Sam and you might’ve seen him as Dolmedes in Chi-Raq.”

For two consecutive Sundays, Kendrick Lamar has captivated audiences with his Grammy-winning success and a halftime performance that left fans and critics alike buzzing. His electrifying show showcased his lyrical prowess and sparked widespread discussions across social media, particularly on TikTok, where users dissected its deeper meaning.

Fans quickly analyzed the symbolism and hidden messages in his performance, with many posts focusing on Samuel L. Jackson portraying Uncle Sam, the dancers’ red, white, and blue attire, and other politically charged imagery.

Beyond the halftime show, Kendrick’s music has ignited viral dance trends. His track “Hey Now” is surging on TikTok, thanks to a routine by creator Chazz (@imchazz).

Additional creators have joined in the new trend:

Other songs, including “Not Like Us” and “Luther,” gained momentum, with over 3.5 million and 2 million video creations, respectively. Additional hits like “tv off,” “peekaboo,” and “squabble up” continue to dominate playlists and challenges across the platform.