STARZ Unveils Explosive Trailer for ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season Four

STARZ has released the action-packed trailer for season four of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, set to premiere on Friday, March 7. New episodes of the hit drama will drop weekly on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

The latest trailer teases a more self-assured Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis) as he steps further out of the shadow of his powerful mother, Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller). As their drug empire expands, tensions rise, with Raquel questioning whether she can still trust her son and business partner. The Thomas family joins forces with street legends Snaps (Wendell Pierce) and Pop (Erika Woods), as well as Italian mob boss Stefano Marchetti (Tony Danza). However, lurking in the shadows is the resurrected Unique (Joey Bada$$), determined to seek revenge against those who wronged him.

Following a record-breaking third season that averaged over 9 million viewers per episode, season four presents a new chapter for Kanan and his family. Kanan’s drug business is thriving, Raq has eliminated her enemies, and Lou (Malcolm Mays), Marvin (London Brown), and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) have all seemingly turned a new leaf. But with Unique’s return, vengeance threatens to unravel their world, forcing them to confront their true nature.

The new season welcomes cast additions, including Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo, and Paul Ben-Victor. Power Book III: Raising Kanan is executive produced by Sascha Penn, alongside Power franchise creator Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton. Seasons one through three are available to stream now on STARZ.