On this date in 1991, New Orleans rap icon Percy “Master P” Miller released his debut album, Get Away Clean, through his independently founded No Limit Records.

The project featured his NOLA-based crew, TRU (The Real Untouchables), which included himself and his brothers, Silkk The Shocker and C-Murder. Get Away Clean marked the first official release from No Limit Records and was distributed through the Oakland, California-based label In-A-Minute Records.

The 14-track underground project resonated heavily in street circles but never reached the commercial heights of later No Limit releases, particularly those following Ice Cream Man.

Salute to Master P and the No Limit family for delivering a foundational piece of Hip Hop history!