On this date in 1990, Oakland rap superstar MC Hammer released his third studio album, Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ’Em, through Capitol Records.

Fueled by the massive success of “U Can’t Touch This,” the album became a cultural phenomenon, blending rap with pop appeal and showcasing Hammer’s signature dance moves. The project went on to make history, becoming the first hip-hop album to achieve diamond certification, selling over 10 million copies in the U.S. alone.

With additional hits like “Pray” and “Have You Seen Her,” Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ’Em solidified MC Hammer as one of the biggest stars of the early ‘90s, ushering in a new level of mainstream visibility for hip-hop.

Advertisement

Salute to MC Hammer for delivering one of the most impactful albums in hip-hop history!