Trump Proposes Gaza Plan During Rambling Meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II

What is going on in the White House? President Donald Trump sparked further outlandish controversy on Tuesday during his meeting with Jordan’s King Abdullah II at the White House, where he once again outlined his vision for the future of Gaza. You know, the vision that says Gaza will be controlled, owned, or whatever by the U.S. His plan, which involves emptying the Gaza Strip, turning it into a U.S.-controlled territory, and redeveloping it as a tourist destination, was met with a mix of skepticism and silence from the Jordanian leader.

During their so-called discussion, Trump suggested that Gaza could be cleared of its residents and transformed into an area filled with hotels, office buildings, and houses. “We’re not going to buy anything. We’re going to have it,” Trump said, speaking confidently about U.S. control over the region. He proposed that the Gaza area could become “the Riviera of the Middle East,” which he said could be a lucrative opportunity for those living there.

While Trump painted an optimistic picture of Gaza’s potential, he also suggested that Arab nations, including Jordan, could be pressured to accept more refugees from Gaza. “I don’t have to threaten that. I do believe we’re above that,” he remarked, indicating that U.S. aid might be withheld from countries that do not cooperate.

Advertisement

However, King Abdullah II did not directly address the specifics of Trump’s proposal regarding the relocation of Palestinians or the potential resettlement. Instead, the king committed to accepting “roughly 2,000 children with cancer and other health problems” from Gaza, calling it a “beautiful gesture.” This was in contrast to Trump’s earlier statements that implied greater expectations from Jordan and its neighboring countries.

In addition to discussing Gaza, Trump reiterated his stance on the ongoing ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. He warned that the truce could end if Hamas fails to release all hostages by a specific deadline, saying, “I don’t think they’re going to make the deadline, personally.”

Jordan, already home to over 2 million Palestinians, has strongly rejected Trump’s proposal to relocate more refugees from Gaza, with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi calling the idea “firm and unwavering” in its opposition. Egypt, too, has raised security concerns over the potential influx of refugees.

The discussion between Trump and King Abdullah II is part of ongoing talks with top Trump administration officials, as the president continues to push his controversial vision for Gaza’s future. However, critics have raised concerns that such proposals undermine the long-standing goal of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a press conference last week, Trump had initially suggested that U.S. troops might be deployed to help secure Gaza, although he later clarified that no U.S. funds would be used for its reconstruction. Despite these clarifications, many remain uncertain about the full scope of his plan, particularly regarding the rights of Palestinians living in Gaza.

While Trump continues to outline his ambitious vision, the international response remains divided, and Jordan’s firm stance signals potential roadblocks in his proposal to reshape the region.