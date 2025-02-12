Kayla Nicole was at the center of a social media debate after being spotted on the field following the Philadelphia Eagles’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 2025.

Best known for her past relationship with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Nicole drew mixed reactions from online users after video footage of her celebrating the Eagles’ win went viral.

While some critics accused Nicole of trying to remain in the spotlight through her connection to Kelce—despite their breakup in 2022—many fans defended her, emphasizing her professional credentials and role as a sports journalist.

Advertisement

The video quickly gained traction and showed Nicole on the field amidst the post-game celebrations. Some social media users took to Twitter to question her presence, with one user commenting, “Girl please, and I mean this from the bottom of my heart, go to hell,” while another wrote, “Chiefs lost by 18 and still weren’t the biggest loser on the field LMAO.” More extreme remarks even made personal attacks, with one critic harshly stating, “If my greatest accomplishment or claim to fame was that a specific man used to be then I’d have to reevaluate my life.”

Travis Kelce’s ex girlfriend Kayla Nicole on the football field after the Eagles won the superbowl against the Chiefs pic.twitter.com/nQSCbfO5XW — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) February 10, 2025

However, Nicole’s defenders were quick to speak out, pointing out her longstanding career in sports journalism and her professional role at the event. “She works in broadcast journalism. Calling her everything but a child of God when she’s clearly just doing her job. She’s wearing a media badge,” one supporter countered. Others reminded critics that Nicole had an established career long before her high-profile relationship with Kelce, noting, “This is her JOB, and just because you losers only met her after he got with Taylor does not mean it was the same for us.”

Nicole, who holds a degree in broadcast journalism, has covered various major sporting events, including the NFL and NBA, and was wearing a media pass at the Super Bowl. One fan defended her presence by stating, “Everyone trying to drag her… is she not a sports journalist with a degree in broadcast journalism? She’s at work! What y’all doing?”

Adding to the controversy, Nicole also engaged with Eagles fans, even chanting their famous fight song “Fly, Eagles, Fly.” Some interpreted this as a slight against the Chiefs, while others pointed out that Nicole has long been a sports fan and was simply swept up in the excitement of the game. As a journalist, it’s natural for her to connect with fans and capture the energy of the moment.

Despite the mixed reactions, Nicole’s handling of the situation with grace and poise was praised by many, reaffirming her place in sports journalism.