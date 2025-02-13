adidas Basketball Unveils Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Champagne Metallic” Colorway

adidas Basketball has officially launched the Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Champagne Metallic”, an expansion of the Minnesota Timberwolves star’s signature shoe line. Inspired by championship aspirations, the new colorway embodies the pursuit of “champagne in June”, symbolizing the ultimate goal of an NBA title.

Designed for elite performance, the Anthony Edwards 1 Low continues to push innovation in basketball footwear, offering cutting-edge technology tailored to Edwards’ explosive playing style. The model features a Generative Support Wing, a TPU structure for stability and breathability, Light Boost cushioning for maximum energy return without extra weight, and an enlarged herringbone outsole for top-tier traction on the court.

The Anthony Edwards 1 Low “Champagne Metallic” will retail for $110 and will be available starting February 15, 2025, exclusively on adidas.com, select adidas stores, and at participating retailers.

