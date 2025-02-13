Bout time! 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Highlight Hip Hop, R&B Legends

The 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees list is out, and hip-hop and rap fans have reason to celebrate with some of the genre’s most influential artists receiving recognition. Among the first-time nominees are iconic duo OutKast, alongside other legendary acts like Mariah Carey, Chubby Checker, and Billy Idol.

OutKast, known for pushing boundaries with its unique blend of rap, funk, and soul, has now earned its place in the conversation for induction into the Hall of Fame. Bout time.

The Atlanta-based duo, led by André 3000 and Big Boi, revolutionized hip hop with groundbreaking albums such as Stankonia, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and more. But we need new music, just saying.

Regarding R&B, the nomination of Mariah Carey also signals the growing recognition of hip hop’s influence in mainstream music. Carey, known for her powerhouse vocals and collaborations with prominent rap artists such as Jay-Z and Ol’ Dirty Bastard, brought hip hop into the pop mainstream in the ’90s. With chart-topping hits and a career spanning decades, Carey’s work with hip hop artists helped redefine the genre and bridge the gap between pop and rap music.

Get this, the final inductees will be revealed in April, with the ceremony set to take place in Los Angeles later in the year. Many of the nominees are no strangers to the process, having been nominated before—artists like Carey and OutKast will be hoping this year’s vote turns in their favor after missing out in previous rounds.