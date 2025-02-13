Coi Leray Announces New Partnership with Epic Records, Drops Emotional EP ‘What Happened to Forever’

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum hip-hop star Coi Leray has officially announced her new partnership with Epic Records, marking a major milestone in her career. The news arrives alongside the release of her latest EP, What Happened to Forever, now available on all streaming platforms.

The five-track project is Coi’s first since May 2024’s Lemon Cars and offers an introspective look into her personal journey. “A lot of people don’t understand that us artists go through real situations in life. I’m still healing, right?” Coi explains. “So it’s something I don’t want to speak about, but I guess I can say I let the music speak for me.”

Her raw emotions are on full display in tracks like “Keep It” and “I Hate Your Friends,” where she lays bare her inner turmoil, using music as a form of emotional release. Since her debut in 2018, Coi has balanced vulnerability with pop appeal, and What Happened to Forever continues that evolution.

Advertisement

Coi’s move to Epic comes at a pivotal moment as she builds on the success of her previous albums, Trendsetter and Coi, which produced multiple gold and platinum hits, including the 2022 smash “Players.”

“Epic is one of those labels who understands me as an artist and as a person, and I’m super appreciative of that,” Coi says. “They support me rather than try to tell me what to do, and that’s all an artist can ask for when it comes to signing with a major label.”

You can hear Leray’s new release below.