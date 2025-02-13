FERG Announces The ‘DAROLD’ Tour in Support of Latest Album

FERG is hitting the road for The DAROLD Tour, a North American run supporting his latest album, DAROLD, out now via RCA Records. The tour will feature stops in major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, Chicago, and Philadelphia, before wrapping up with a performance at Detroit’s Movement Festival on May 26.

With N3WYRKLA and Hunter joining as supporting acts, The DAROLD Tour kicks off on April 22 and marks FERG’s return to the stage, bringing his latest project to life for fans nationwide. The tour promises high-energy performances, blending FERG’s signature style with new material from his critically acclaimed album.

Tickets for The DAROLD Tour will be available this Friday Fans can visit FERG’s official website and follow him on social media for updates.

