Former University of Connecticut men’s basketball player Eric Cobb has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of his mother, Erika Winford. The Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office announced Cobb’s arrest on Monday, revealing that the 28-year-old faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities discovered 51-year-old Winford’s body in the backyard of her Durkeeville home, wrapped in blankets and towels. An autopsy confirmed she had been shot in the head. Police apprehended Cobb as he attempted to leave the residence, which he shared with his mother. He has since been booked into the Duval County Jail.

Investigators found multiple bullet holes in the home’s main hallway, which appeared to have been cleaned. A search of the residence led to the recovery of an AR-style rifle and a Smith & Wesson 9mm semiautomatic handgun. Additionally, spent shell casings were found in a trash can outside the home.

Advertisement

Eyewitness accounts added further context to the tragic incident. According to reports, a neighbor recalled hearing a woman scream, “He’s going to kill me,” followed by several gunshots. Another neighbor also confirmed hearing the gunfire, as reported by the New York Post.

Friends of Winford disclosed that she had confided in them about her fears regarding Cobb, whom she described as “schizophrenic” and unable to afford his psychiatric medication.

Cobb had a history of disciplinary issues during his basketball career. He played for both the University of Connecticut and the University of South Carolina men’s basketball teams. However, he was dismissed from South Carolina’s team in 2016 after an arrest for shooting at an occupied vehicle with a BB gun. While no injuries occurred, the incident resulted in his removal from the team. Similarly, in 2018, Cobb was dismissed from UConn’s team for conduct deemed detrimental to the program, although he was reinstated a month later.

Following his collegiate career, Cobb entered the 2019 NBA Draft but went undrafted, making him an unrestricted free agent. He later played professional basketball in Croatia before returning to the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As the investigation continues, Cobb remains in custody as authorities work to piece together the circumstances surrounding this tragic case.