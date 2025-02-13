Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row Unveil Limited-Edition Collection for Black History Month

Gap and Harlem’s Fashion Row (HFR) have joined forces to release a 16-piece, limited-edition collection showcasing the work of six Black designers. Launching Feb. 14 in select stores and on gap.com, the collaboration reimagines Gap’s signature wardrobe staples through the creative visions of A.Potts, BruceGlen, KAPHILL, N’Gai, and Richfresh.

Gap and HFR will host an exclusive event on Feb. 13 at Gap’s San Francisco headquarters to celebrate the launch. The presentation, featuring storytelling and movement, aligns with NBA All-Star Weekend, creating a dynamic platform for fashion and culture.

“This partnership is a natural fit, as it’s rooted in our shared mission to empower creators and provide them with a platform to share their talent with the world,” said Mark Breitbard, President & CEO of Gap. “Each designer’s creativity takes center stage—honoring Gap’s heritage while introducing fresh, authentic perspectives.”

Advertisement

Since 2019, Gap has collaborated with HFR to support diversity in fashion through industry events, brand partnerships, and HBCU investments via HFR’s ICON360 program. Brandice Daniel, CEO & Founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, emphasized the collection’s impact: “Our partnership with Gap has always been about more than fashion; it’s about creating opportunities, breaking barriers, and amplifying the voices of these incredibly talented designers.”

Each designer brings a unique perspective to the collection, blending bold aesthetics, impeccable tailoring, and statement-making designs. The assortment includes custom shirts and bespoke hoodies, ranging in price from $89 to $129.

The Gap × Harlem’s Fashion Row collection officially drops Feb. 14 at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT on gap.com and in select Gap locations.