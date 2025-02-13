Philadelphia rapper Gillie Da Kid recently revealed that police informed him of a connection between the murder of his son, Devin Spady—better known as YNG Cheese—and the recent killing of 17-year-old high school basketball star, Noah Scurry.

Spady, 25, was killed in a triple shooting in Olney in July 2023. Gunfire erupted on the 5800 block of Mascher Street, leaving Spady dead and two others injured. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to the deadly incident.

Fast forward to January 14, 2025—Scurry was gunned down outside his home in what appeared to be a targeted attack. The shooting took place at around 7 a.m. in an alleyway behind Rohrer Street. Reports indicate that approximately 20 shots were fired, and authorities believe a white Jeep Cherokee was used in the attack. Investigators suspect at least two shooters exited the vehicle, with a possible third person driving.

Philadelphia School District spokesperson Monique Braxton described Scurry as a star student-athlete. The principal of his school stated that Scurry had recently scored the highest on the SAT College Placement tests in the school community.

Scurry had previously survived a shooting in May 2023 on the 4600 block of Mulberry Street—a shooting that claimed the life of a man in his 60s. Authorities have yet to confirm a motive behind Scurry’s recent killing or release any suspect information.

Gillie Speaks Out

In a candid interview on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Gillie Da Kid opened up about his son’s murder and the information he received from law enforcement.

Sharpe asked Gillie if he had ever spoken to the individual responsible for his son’s death.

“Nah, I never met him,” Gillie responded. “Only reason I knew is because the police called me and told me once he was murdered. Cause the kid had just got shot 17 times—he was walking with his mom and he got murdered. Then the police notified me and let me know that he was one of the kids that was pretty much about to get locked up for the murder, but he got murdered first.”

Gillie continued, stating, “He had to deal with God, that’s how I look at it.”

Sharpe then brought up the tragic case of Noah Scurry’s murder. Gillie responded with a chilling revelation.

“That’s who killed my son,” he said.

Sharpe, surprised, asked, “The 17-year-old?”

Gillie nodded, replying, “Yeah. The 17-year-old basketball player that just got shot 17 times. That’s who killed my son.”

Despite this revelation, Gillie expressed that his son was not the intended target. “He just happened to be at the wrong place, at the wrong time.”

Gun Violence Plaguing Philadelphia

The connection between these two murders highlights the ongoing crisis of gun violence in Philadelphia. Young lives continue to be lost in senseless shootings, leaving families shattered and communities in mourning.

As investigations into both cases continue, many are left wondering if justice will ever be served for YNG Cheese and Noah Scurry. In the meantime, Gillie Da Kid’s words serve as a painful reminder of the devastating cycle of violence that persists in the city.