The GOAT convo in the NBA is always a well, convo. But where Kevin Durant fall within the discourse? Well, when it comes to scoring, KD has officially entered the exclusive 30,000-point club, becoming only the eighth player in NBA history to reach this remarkable milestone. The Phoenix Suns forward hit the mark with a free throw late in the third quarter of a 119-112 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Get this: KD has shown a thing or two outside of scoring, and that’s longevity. Now in his 17th season, KD joins a legendary group of players that includes LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain, and Julius Erving, who achieved the feat across both the NBA and ABA. Durant expressed his gratitude after the game, saying, “A true honor to be in the same category as those players who helped shape the game and push it forward. That’s always been my goal, to get the most out of myself every day and the most out of my career.”

Suns head coach Mike Budenholzer praised Durant’s shot-making ability, calling him “one of the most incredible shotmakers I’ve ever been around.” He continued, “The way he can rise up and shoot over people — his height, his ball handling. If he’s not the most incredible shotmaker, I’m not sure who is.”

Advertisement

Even Memphis guard Ja Morant showed respect, acknowledging Durant’s achievement during his postgame interview. “He’s one of the greats. Everybody doesn’t get 30K in this league. So hats off to him. And I hope he keeps going,” Morant said. “We want to see him out here.”

Durant, humbled by the praise, expressed his admiration for the legends who have lauded his accomplishment. “Especially those two,” Durant said, referring to Dirk Nowitzki and Hakeem Olajuwon. “I’ve stolen so much from Dirk and Hakeem that it’s criminal. I’ve just always been inspired by the greats. Always wanted to reach their level.”

Durant’s historic achievement came amid a busy trade deadline for the Suns, who had been the subject of speculation regarding the possibility of moving the superstar. Durant, however, took it all in stride, noting, “It’s just part of the business. Everybody’s bought and sold in this league. Anybody can be up for auction, so I understand that. It’s just about getting back on the court and playing the game that I love.”

Dope stuff. Congratulations KD!