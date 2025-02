Drake has fired up his Finsta account before releasing his album with PARTYNEXTDOOR. One of his messages was a shot at his old foe Joe Budden, who replied: “I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse.” Suggesting Kendrick Lamar killed him.

“Don’t shoot back at me now that you ice cold,” Budden said. “I’m not doing a back-and-forth with a corpse.”

He added, “99 n—as done jumped on your ass, you out here smooking hookah in turquoise boots. Don’t post me.”

You can hear it below.