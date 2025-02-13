Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce, Couple Reportedly Already Split

It’s a wrap for Kanye West and Bianca Censori. The controversial couple have called it quits and are headed towards divorce.
According to The Daily Mail, a source close to the rapper confirmed the split, revealing the two sought divorce attorneys.
It is reported that Censori received a $5 million payment for the marriage that began in Dec. 2022. She is also staying in a $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles.
Ye is believed to be returning to Tokyo, Japan, where he had been residing in a hotel.
Earlier this month, a lip reader detailed the conversation between Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the Grammys red carpet. Censori wore a completely see-through dress with nothing underneath, which was revealed when she dropped her fur coat.
The professional lip reader states Ye told Censori to start “making a scene now.”
The reader added Ye said, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” According to The Daily Mail, Censori shook her head at first, Ye responded “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”
Censori obliged, “All right, let’s go.”
After that moment were contrasting reports. A source told Page Six that security ushered the couple off the red carpet, while another said, “He walked the red carpet and then got in his car and left.”
People are losing their minds over this, but I love it.— Peter Lloyd (@Suffragent_) February 2, 2025
I can't watch a TV show these days without exploitative male nudity, so this is equality.#biancacensori #Grammys #KanyeWest pic.twitter.com/mElyyfoKjV