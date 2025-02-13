Kanye West and Bianca Censori Headed for Divorce, Couple Reportedly Already Split

It’s a wrap for Kanye West and Bianca Censori. The controversial couple have called it quits and are headed towards divorce.

According to The Daily Mail, a source close to the rapper confirmed the split, revealing the two sought divorce attorneys.

It is reported that Censori received a $5 million payment for the marriage that began in Dec. 2022. She is also staying in a $35 million home in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Ye is believed to be returning to Tokyo, Japan, where he had been residing in a hotel.

Earlier this month, a lip reader detailed the conversation between Kanye West and Bianca Censori on the Grammys red carpet. Censori wore a completely see-through dress with nothing underneath, which was revealed when she dropped her fur coat.

The professional lip reader states Ye told Censori to start “making a scene now.”

The reader added Ye said, “Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense.” According to The Daily Mail, Censori shook her head at first, Ye responded “Drop it behind you and then turn, I got you.”

Censori obliged, “All right, let’s go.”

After that moment were contrasting reports. A source told Page Six that security ushered the couple off the red carpet, while another said, “He walked the red carpet and then got in his car and left.”