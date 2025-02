More Kendrick Lamar music is on the way. Anthony Mackie’s first foray as Captain America hits the screen this weekend. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie revealed Lamar will create the title song for Captain America: Brave New World.

“Kendrick did the title song for my movie,” Mackie said. “I hope that’s not supposed to be a surprise. I’m breaking it here first. I’m so excited, man.”

You can see the announcement below.

