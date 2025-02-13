Kendrick Lamar’s ‘GNX’ Album to Retake No. 1 After Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX is experiencing a significant surge following his electrifying Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and the album’s physical release on Feb. 7.

The project, released via pgLang/Interscope, is set to dominate the charts, with Lamar securing three albums in this week’s Top 20. According to Hits Daily Double, his classics good kid, m.A.A.d city and DAMN. have re-entered the rankings, further cementing his legacy.

Lamar’s momentum is undeniable after winning Song and Record of the Year at the Grammys. Meanwhile, last week’s chart leader, The Weeknd (XO/Republic), and TDE/RCA’s SZA are battling for the runner-up spot. With GNX gaining traction, Lamar’s influence on the music landscape remains as powerful as ever.

