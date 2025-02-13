Lyor Cohen Calls Out Ye in Open Letter for Harmful Rhetoric: “You’ve Chosen To Spread Discord and Harmful Stereotypes”

Lyor Cohen, the global head of music at YouTube and former CEO of Def Jam, has written a powerful open letter to Kanye West, condemning his ongoing use of harmful rhetoric, including antisemitic remarks and Nazi imagery.

Understand one thing. Lyor has been one of the heavyweights in the industry for the last 30+ years.

When it comes to Cohen, he has worked closely with West in the past and urged the artist to understand the impact his words have on Jewish communities and those who oppose hate. “Be more sensitive to the pain your words inflict on Jewish communities and all those who stand against hate,” Cohen emphasized in the letter.

Ye has faced considerable backlash for his controversial comments and actions, such as identifying himself as a Nazi and selling merchandise featuring swastikas. His recent Super Bowl ad promoting a website selling such items only fueled the fire.

Get this: in an interview with Variety, Cohen reflected on his past experiences with West, noting that he had never personally witnessed any antisemitic behavior. “Never. Never. I always saw that he was loose with his feelings, but I never heard a negative comment toward me or Jewish people—at least not in front of me. And I’ve spent a lot of time around him. I was shocked and disappointed,” Cohen shared.

Despite his disappointment in putting it lightly, Cohen used his letter to remind West of the long history of collaboration and mutual support between Black and Jewish communities, especially in music. “The Jewish and Black experiences share a rich history of collaboration and mutual support,” he wrote, citing the influence of jazz, blues, and Motown as examples of cultural unity.

Cohen called on Ye to leverage his influence for positive change, urging him to use his platform for healing and inspiration rather than further division. “Your talent and influence could heal and inspire, but instead, you’ve chosen to spread discord and harmful stereotypes.”

Let’s see if he hears Cohen on that one.

As antisemitism continues to rise globally, Cohen’s message highlights the responsibility West holds, especially given his immense platform. The letter emphasizes that words matter, and the consequences of spreading hate can be profound.