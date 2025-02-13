Marvel fans and fitness enthusiasts alike are in for a special treat this Valentine’s Day as Captain America: Brave New World hits U.S. theaters on February 14th. The highly anticipated installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe brings action, intrigue, and an unexpected pop culture crossover—Peloton.

In a standout moment from the film, President Thunderbolt Ross, played by the legendary Harrison Ford, is seen riding his Peloton bike aboard Air Force One. His on-screen coach? None other than Peloton’s star instructor, Alex Toussaint, who brings his signature high-energy motivation to the Marvel Universe.

To celebrate this unique collaboration, I had the incredible opportunity last week to visit Peloton Studios New York for an exclusive 30-minute ride with Alex Toussaint and Captain America himself, Anthony Mackie. The special session was part of Peloton’s Train Like a Superhero class collection, designed to bring the intensity and dedication of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the Peloton community. The ride was an electrifying experience, merging fitness with fandom as Toussaint and Mackie brought the same energy and determination that define the MCU.

‘Train Like a Superhero’ with Alex Toussaint and Anthony Mackie Journalist Courtney Brown & actor Anthony Mackie

With Captain America: Brave New World set to deliver thrilling action and unexpected surprises, this collaboration marks a fun and immersive way for fans to engage with the film. Whether you’re a Marvel devotee or a Peloton rider looking for a heroic challenge, this crossover is one you won’t want to miss.

Catch Captain America: Brave New World in theaters February 14th, and don’t forget to check out the Train Like a Superhero classes on Peloton for your own superhero-worthy workout!

Watch below!