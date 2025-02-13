Michael B. Jordan shared his thoughts on his relationship with Jonathan Majors in a new interview, expressing pride and support for his fellow actor following Majors’ recent legal challenges.

Get this: The Sinners star was speaking with GQ about their latest cover story; Jordan opened up about Majors’ conviction for assault and harassment and affirmed his readiness to work with him again.

The topic of Majors’ came up, and Jordan reflected on his handling of the situation. Jordan said, “It’s been tough to watch, but he’s doing great now. He’s engaged, and I’m proud of his resilience. I admire the strength he’s shown throughout all of this, and how he’s dealt with it. I’m glad he’s in a good place. That’s my boy.”

When asked directly about collaborating with Majors again, Jordan replied with a firm “Yes. Yes,” signaling his openness to future projects despite the controversy.

Jordan’s comments about Majors and his upcoming projects reflect his loyalty to his colleagues and his excitement for the future of his film career.

You can read the whole story below.